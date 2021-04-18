NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Pogba's 'Pogmentary' looks a recipe for disaster – Man Utd will have to act

News that Paul Pogba will be the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary next year is exactly the reason Manchester United should be offloading the midfielder in the summer.

On his day – and they don’t come around too often in the Premier League – the Frenchman is unstoppable.

But the nagging doubts over his commitment to football remain from some quarters.

And, at a point when he’s actually playing quite well, not 9/10 but moving up through the gears, I just don’t see how the ‘Pogmentary’ announcement could have come at a worse time.

He would be much better off ­putting all the emotional energy and time that will come with such a project into his football.

Pogba has been playing well of late, but he really doesn't need more fuss around him
Pogba has been playing well of late, but he really doesn’t need more fuss around him

And while I’m not saying you have to be a monk like Roy Keane and only have the game in your life, the only people who ever benefit from these shows are ­supporters and not the players.

Look at the Tottenham documentary, what did that really achieve? There were more ­negatives than ­positives on the back of it.

And, with the greatest of respect, anything associated with United will ­reverberate around the globe 65 times before anything to do with Spurs has even got out of bed. He has absolutely zero to gain apart from people saying, ‘Ooh, isn’t he a lovely lad’.

And the price to pay – with every pundit under the sun ready to ­hammer him if his performance levels drop during filming – simply won’t be worth it.

If I was a United fan, there’s only one place I’d want Pogba to be doing his talking and that’s on the pitch.

It is difficult to see what the 'All or Nothing' documentary achieved for Tottenham
It is difficult to see what the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary achieved for Tottenham

And only when you have done that year in, year out for a long time, only when you have a good body of work behind you, should you even consider doing something like this. Cristiano Ronaldo had already won numerous league titles and ­trophies in more than one country – and scored ­bundles of goals – when he did it and was the main man in most of those wins.

Pogba has won the World Cup but it wasn’t a one-man World Cup victory, it took 12 or 14 other players at least.

It all makes me wonder if there’s some sort of theme about Pogba’s life in among his decision to do it.

I wonder if he sees himself as a big name in football alongside Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but because he doesn’t have the many club trophies they have, this is his way of proving himself. But did Amazon go for the other three first and they all said, ‘No’?

Did they ask Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, and when they knocked them back, say, ‘OK, we know who’ll do it’?

Solskjaer could really do without the disractions
Solskjaer could really do without the disractions

I’m surprised Old Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is alright with it because if I was in his shoes with ­contract talks around the corner, I’d be saying, ‘Look, if you are going to sign a new contract with us then please bin the Amazon thing’.

There’s no way an outfit like United should be letting their playing staff make documentaries about ­themselves while they are a team in transition.

And I don’t know why, as an individual, you’d put your head above the parapet off the field in the way Pogba does.

In the time he has been at United, overall he has been just over middling.

And that’s despite being a British record transfer, someone who is ­supposed to be helping them stop Manchester City’s attempts at winning Quadruples.

They signed him to be competing for the Ballon d’Or with some ­regularity, someone who should be winning Champions Leagues.

And only when he has done all that on the pitch should he be bringing on the other stuff off the pitch.

[email protected] (Stan Collymore)

This article originally appeared on Mirror – Football

