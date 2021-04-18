NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth experienced supermarket 'first' on USA...

Travel

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth experienced supermarket 'first' on USA royal tour

1 min

143views
98
15 shares, 98 points
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth experienced supermarket 'first' on USA royal tour

“The pace was relentless,” said royal author Robert Hardman in his 2018 book Queen of the World. “

During a fifteen-hour visit to New York, the Queen managed to address the United Nations, attend a mayoral lunch for 1,500, an English Speaking Union dinner for 4,500 and a separate Commonwealth ball for 4,500,” Hardman said.

In Washington DC, one million people came out to welcome her and a state banquet was laid on at the White House by President Eisenhower and his wife.

Not all the royal couple’s activities on the visit were so luxurious and large-scale, however.

READ MORE: Philip’s beloved travel pastime that Kate and William dislike

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

READ  Prince Charles 'struggles to suppress grief' over Prince Philip's death in video - expert
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish