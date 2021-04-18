NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation prompts reverse 911 in...

US

Suspect in custody after SWAT situation prompts reverse 911 in south Austin neighborhood

1 min

123views
93
14 shares, 93 points
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation prompts reverse 911 in south Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after a robbery call led to a SWAT situation at a south Austin house on Saturday night.

Austin Police says officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 7100 block of Whispering Oaks Dr. around 5:30 p.m., which is near William Cannon Drive and West Gate Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one victim and learned the suspect was allegedly hiding inside a house nearby and was potentially armed.

Advertisements

SWAT responded to the scene along with hostage negotiators, and after about three hours, police were able to make contact with the suspect and take him into custody.

Police say a reverse 911 call was used to inform neighbors of the situation.

Residents nearby were asked to stay inside and avoid the area while the situation was unfolding.

The suspect will be arrested and charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt.

KXAN Staff

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin

READ  Coast Guard: 2 more capsize victims recovered off Louisiana
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish