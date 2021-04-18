Suspect in custody after SWAT situation prompts reverse 911 in south Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after a robbery call led to a SWAT situation at a south Austin house on Saturday night.

Austin Police says officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 7100 block of Whispering Oaks Dr. around 5:30 p.m., which is near William Cannon Drive and West Gate Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one victim and learned the suspect was allegedly hiding inside a house nearby and was potentially armed.

SWAT responded to the scene along with hostage negotiators, and after about three hours, police were able to make contact with the suspect and take him into custody.

Police say a reverse 911 call was used to inform neighbors of the situation.

Residents nearby were asked to stay inside and avoid the area while the situation was unfolding.

The suspect will be arrested and charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt.

