Twitter down: How long will Twitter be down for? Latest updates

Twitter has been experiencing issues for the past few hours, with users struggling to tweet, being unable to load their homepage feeds and struggling in general to use the app. Website Down Detector has recorded complaints of Twitter not working since 2am last night.

Twitter users have taken to Down Detector to express their frustration. One person said: “Taking so l-o-n-g to do anything iphone or laptop” Another added: “I can view tweets and receiving notifications but I just cannot Tweet out.” While a third wrote: “Wont even load the website now”. Read More: Twitter DOWN: Is Twitter down right now? Something went wrong error

“We’re fixing an issue with our servers to get things back to normal soon. Thanks for sticking with us.” Twitter’s API status website said its data team was investigating “a possible system irregularity” An initial outage first struck in the early hours of Saturday morning, with users greeted by an error message. The message said: “Something went wrong. Try again.”

While users on the app saw a message on their Twitter home screen read: “T weets aren’t loading right now”. Around 40,000 Twitter users were affected in the early hours, with the issues continuing into Saturday afternoon. The problems have also been seen with Twitter’s dashboard Tweetdeck.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed