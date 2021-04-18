Twitter down: How long will Twitter be down for? Latest updates

One person said: “Taking so l-o-n-g to do anything iphone or laptop”
Another added: “I can view tweets and receiving notifications but I just cannot Tweet out.”
While a third wrote: “Wont even load the website now”.
Twitter’s API status website said its data team was investigating “a possible system irregularity”
An initial outage first struck in the early hours of Saturday morning, with users greeted by an error message.
The message said: “Something went wrong. Try again.”
Around 40,000 Twitter users were affected in the early hours, with the issues continuing into Saturday afternoon.
The problems have also been seen with Twitter’s dashboard Tweetdeck.
