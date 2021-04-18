Vanessa Hudgens Bares Her Midriff In Extreme Cutout Dress & Looks Gorgeous — Pics

‘High School Musical’ alum Vanessa Hudgens has stunned in a black dress at a hotel opening party in Miami. See the pics.

Vanessa Hudgens has bared her taut abs in a black gown at a swanky Miami party. The High School Musical alum attended the Inter Miami CF Season Opening Party at The Goodtime Hotel on April 16, and looked totally radiant. She walked the red carpet at the event, which was co-hosted by “Happy” singer Pharrell Williams and high-profile restauranteur David Grutman, alongside stars like Future, Rick Ross, and Chris Rock.

The actress, 32, stunned in a sleek black gown, which featured a high neckline and long sleeves, with large triangular cutouts on her mid section. She also accessorized with two small ropes around her toned abs, along with gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and an assortment of rings. Her brunette tresses fell just above her shoulders, in soft glamorous curls, as she flashed the camera a sultry smile.

Her appearance at the party came just a few weeks after the Disney Channel alum was seen cheering on her 24-year-old MLB player boyfriend Cole Tucker in Bradenton, FL. She supported the Pirates at the city’s LECOM Park when they took on the Minnesota Twins during Spring training. Vanessa and Cole started dating in Nov. 2020, but they didn’t confirm they were officially a couple until sharing some Valentine’s Day Instagram posts.

In the February 14 photo Vanessa shared, the couple shared a sweet kiss as the actress wrote in the caption, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us” and tagged Cole along with a red heart emoji. Cole also posted a photo of the pair cuddling on a sofa in tie-dyed sweats and wished Vanessa a “Happy V-Day” to which she responded in the comments, “Melted” with heart emojis.

Back in 2020, a source close to the actress revealed she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she was around Cole. “Although she doesn’t want to rush things, she really likes being with him because there’s a level of comfortability there. She thinks he’s really genuine, down to earth, and she feels like she can just be herself around him,” the source dished.

Emily Selleck

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life