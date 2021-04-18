Why Iggy Azalea Has ‘Never Been Happier’ 6 Months After Playboy Carti Split

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti broke up in Oct. and although they are ‘cordial’ while co-parenting their son Onyx, she’s ‘would be open’ to ‘meeting someone’ new.

Iggy Azalea, 30, is loving being a new mom and isn’t spending time looking back on her previous relationship with her one-year-old son Onyx‘s dad, Playboi Carti, 24. The rapper is relishing her memorable moments as a first-time mom and focusing on that, but she’s still “open” to another relationship if the right person comes along.

“Iggy has never been happier, becoming a mom has brought this deep sense of satisfaction,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Iggy is open to meeting someone, but only the right someone. She has no time for BS. She has men throwing themselves at her but it’s a matter of meeting the right one. She doesn’t feel any sort of need to have a man. Her life is very full and happy. But if the right guy comes along, she would be open to it.”

Iggy’s joy about motherhood comes in the midst of her rocky breakup with Carti, which happened in Oct. She proved things weren’t the best between them when she took to Twitter to complain about the fellow rapper missing Onyx’s first Christmas in Dec., but it turns out she’s still being “cordial” with him for the sake of their son, who can be seen below.

“She does her best to keep things cordial with Carti because it’s about Onyx and not her,” the source explained. “But she really doesn’t talk about that situation at all. She’s very guarded when it comes to that. Ever since she went off on social media about him last Chrismas she’s made every effort to stay very private about it all.”

“Iggy is concerned about being a great mother and concerned about her career,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “A man starts at option three at best but to say that, having a man in her life and to be in love would be amazing but it must be the right guy because he has to love her entire family. It is a package deal. That is a lot of trust to throw around especially since she is a celebrity, that adds a completely extra level to it all. She has her options, but she wants it to be right.”

“Iggy‘s life in this moment is being a mom to Onyx and she couldn’t be happier,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to us. “She takes each day as they come and has no plans one way or another in terms of a future relationship. She’s been engaged before and she’s open to the idea of getting married one day. But Iggy has been independent all her life and she’s not willing to settle for anything that doesn’t fulfill her or anyone that’s not going to put as much effort forward as she does. She is happy where she’s at right now and isn’t actively putting herself out there, but she’s also not opposed to dating if the right guy were to come along.”

Erin Silvia

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life