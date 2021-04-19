NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Six new symptoms that require 'medical...

Health

AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: Six new symptoms that require 'medical attention' – MHRA

Despite these assurances, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK’s regulatory body, has issued advice to mitigate the risks posed by the vaccine.

As a precautionary measure, administration of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in patients with a history of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) should only be considered when the benefit outweighs any potential risks, advises the MHRA.

CVST, which occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain. It has been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Vaccinated individuals should also seek immediate medical attention if four or more days after vaccination they develop new onset or worsening severe or persistent headaches with blurred vision, which do not respond to simple painkillers,” advises the MHRA.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
