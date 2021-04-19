Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have arrested the former law officer wanted in the shooting that left three people dead and launched a massive manhunt.

Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested Monday morning at 7:05 a.m. without incident approximately 20 hours after the shooting, Manor Police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Manor Police said Broderick had a loaded pistol in his waistband at the time of his arrest, but no shots were fired.

Dashcam video of Stephen Broderick with his hands up before he was arrested around 7 a.m. on Monday. (Courtesy Manor Police Department)

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has charged Broderick with capital murder.

Advertisements

Broderick was found between Manor and Elgin walking down Old Kimbro Road just south of Highway 290 after at least two 911 calls reporting a suspicious person matching Broderick’s description. Manor Police say officers immediately responded and conducted a high-risk stop. The department released video of Broderick wearing a black shirt and jeans on the side of the road with his hands up.

After his arrest, officers took Broderick to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking facility in downtown Austin.

“I’m especially grateful to the vigilant citizen who called 911 after seeing Broderick, and to the Manor PD officers and TCSO deputies who took him into custody this morning,” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a statement.

Broderick arrested 18 miles east of shooting scene

That shooting took place just before noon Sunday at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in northwest Austin. It was initially reported as an active shooter situation, but police later said it was an isolated domestic crime. Three people were found dead at the scene.

Elgin ISD confirmed that two of those killed had been students at Elgin High School — Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Broderick’s mother was believed to have been the third victim.

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Stephen Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

He bonded out of jail days after his arrest and resigned from the sheriff’s office, according to a spokeswoman.

Stephen Broderick (U.S. Marshals Photo)

“I’m truly heartbroken that a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is the suspect in such a horrific incident,” Sheriff Hernandez added. “TCSO is standing by to provide any, and all assistance we can to the families of the victims in their time of need.

Advertisements

“I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement who worked around the clock to bring Mr. Broderick into custody without incident,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement, adding that his office will request that Broderick be held without bail. Garza also referenced Broderick’s prior release on bail.

“Because Mr. Broderick committed this heinous crime after he paid a money bond to be released on charges related to sexual assault against a child, Texas law permits his detention without bail.”

Broderick was also previously an investigator with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

Wes Wilson

This article originally appeared on KXAN Austin