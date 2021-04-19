Best Places to Go Camping Around the World

1. Acadia National Park, Maine, United States

Bear Island lighthouse

From Northeast Harbor, hop on the mail boat or the Sea Princess for a cruise around Cranberry Isles, where you’ll see the Bear Island lighthouse, which was constructed in 1889.

Advertisements

Acadia National Park is a 47,000-acre Atlantic coast recreation area primarily on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. Its landscape is marked by woodland, rocky beaches and glacier-scoured granite peaks such as Cadillac Mountain, the highest point on the United States’ East Coast. Among the wildlife are moose, bear, whales and seabirds. The bayside town of Bar Harbor, with restaurants and shops, is a popular gateway. ― Google