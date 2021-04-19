Downton Abbey 2 confirmed: Sequel's release date is this year with new cast members

Dancy arrives at Downton alongside Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Gareth Neame told Entertainment Tonight: “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, added: “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”

The news follows Bonneville’s comments last year, which involved him pleading for people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

