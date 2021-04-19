NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Downton Abbey 2' hitting theaters in December

Entertainment

'Downton Abbey 2' hitting theaters in December

1 min

76views
61
11 shares, 61 points
'Downton Abbey 2' hitting theaters in December

Downton Abbey fans rejoice: The Crawley family is returning for the holidays.

NEW YORK — The original principal cast of “Downton Abbey” are returning for a second film that will arrive in theaters December 22 this year, Focus Features announced Monday.
“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has written the sequel’s screenplay, and Simon Curtis (“My Week With Marilyn”) is directing. Joining the original cast are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.
Production began last week on “Downton Abbey 2.”
“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of ‘Downton Abbey,’” said producer Gareth Neame.
The 2019 film, coming three years after the series ending, made $ 194.3 million on a modest budget of less than $ 20 million.
The first movie was set in 1927, two years after the events of the series finale. In the film, the Crawley’s learned that King George V and Queen Mary would be paying Downton Abbey a visit, and must prepare to receive the monarchs.

This article originally appeared on CBS8 – Entertainment

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

61
11 shares, 61 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish