Drivers could be issued 11 penalty points and 'unlimited' fine for driving in hot weather

“These conditions could affect your steering and braking. If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop.”

The RAC has warned rising temperatures and busty traffic jams can be the key ingredients for increased stress when driving.

They urge road users to plan a route in advance and take regular breaks to avoid becoming irritated.

Advertisements

Eben Lovatt, CEO at Moneyshake said motorists should not take any risks when driving in hot weather.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More