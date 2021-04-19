Elvis Presley changed his look in unexpected way using shoe polish

When Elvis Presley was working his way into the music industry he was trying to achieve a particular look. With his guitar slung over one shoulder and his piercing blue eyes, the star almost found exactly what he was looking for. But to perfect his style, the King decided he wanted to make himself known with black hair. Unfortunately for him, hair dye was very expensive.

was considered an unnecessary luxury in the 1950s. Hair dye1950s. So in order to get the hair colour he wanted, the King coated his hair with shoe polish to achieve the slick greaser look he wanted. In fact, the King’s real hair colour was actually a lot lighter than fans might think. Advertisements According to book The Girls’ Guide to Elvis: “Elvis’ real hair was a sandy blond, but he wanted that black, black colour. You can see pictures from the army when he couldn’t dye it, he got highlights.” READ MORE: Elvis Presley’s ‘promiscuous’ side revealed by co-star Anne Helm

However, before the nuptials occurred, Elvis asked Priscilla to dye her own hair. Speaking on This Morning, Priscilla revealed: “He did want me to dye my hair black when I was young so we could look alike a little bit.” Looking at the happy couple’s wedding photos, they do look extremely alike so it seems Elvis got what he wanted. This desire for Priscilla to look a certain way continued into their relationship.

Priscilla later revealed her husband didn’t want to see her without make-up on. Speaking on Loose Women, Priscilla revealed: “Some men can’t have truth. I always had a little bit of makeup. He never wanted to see me getting dressed. “[Elvis] wanted to see the end result. Men don’t want to see what a woman has to go through to get where she is, they want to see the product, the result.” Advertisements SOURCE

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed