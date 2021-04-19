Elvis Presley changed his look in unexpected way using shoe polish

So in order to get the hair colour he wanted, the King coated his hair with shoe polish to achieve the slick greaser look he wanted.
In fact, the King’s real hair colour was actually a lot lighter than fans might think.
According to book The Girls’ Guide to Elvis: “Elvis’ real hair was a sandy blond, but he wanted that black, black colour. You can see pictures from the army when he couldn’t dye it, he got highlights.”
Speaking on This Morning, Priscilla revealed: “He did want me to dye my hair black when I was young so we could look alike a little bit.”
Looking at the happy couple’s wedding photos, they do look extremely alike so it seems Elvis got what he wanted.
This desire for Priscilla to look a certain way continued into their relationship.
Speaking on Loose Women, Priscilla revealed: “Some men can’t have truth. I always had a little bit of makeup. He never wanted to see me getting dressed.
“[Elvis] wanted to see the end result. Men don’t want to see what a woman has to go through to get where she is, they want to see the product, the result.”
