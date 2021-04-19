Free beer for life | Ballast Point brewery offers lifetime supply of beer to San Diego Padres pitcher, Joe Musgrove

SAN DIEGO — The love for San Diego hometown hero Joe Musgrove continues after the San Diego native pitched the first-ever no-hitter for his hometown San Diego Padres on April 9.

The accomplishment was especially significant since the Padres were the only active MLB team without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular season game.

After the game, San Diego councilmember, Chris Cate tweeted that he would be working with mayor Todd Gloria to pass a resolution declaring it will now be illegal for Joe Musgrove to pay for his own beer within the City of San Diego.

San Diego founded Ballast Point decided to take the matter into their own hands and delivered 44 6-packs to Musgrove and the promise a lifetime supply of their beer for making San Diego history.

Musgrove responded with a grateful tweet of his own.

A mural to commemorate the moment was memorialized through a one-of-a-kind mural at Musgrove’s high school alma mater, Grossmont High on April 14.

The 25-foot high mural depicts Musgrove in a celebratory pose in his brown and gold uniform after he tossed a no-hitter on April 9 in Arlington, Texas against the Texas Rangers. Accompanying the mural is the phrase, “meant to be,” which was said by Musgrove and many other players about the accomplishment pulled off by the San Diego native for the San Diego Padres.

WATCH: Joe Musgrove mural to be unveiled at Grossmont High School

This article originally appeared on CBS8 – Sports