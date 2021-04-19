Gogglebox Jenny 'stars' in Line of Duty in ultimate plot twist

Line of Duty is the Sunday show the UK cannot get enough of.

And Hull favourites Jenny and Lee are amongst the show’s biggest fans.

They sit down to watch the crime drama every week, along with the rest of the Gogglebox cast.

But could Jenny be the newest cast member in the ultimate plot twist?

(Image: Twitter/Jenny and Lee/BBC)

The pair shared hilarious photograph on their social media pages which has been liked almost 16,000 times.

Assumingly written by Lee, the tweet and Instagram post read: “Mother of God is Jenny the new Hastings at AC12. Any excuse to sit next to Steve Arnott #LineofDuty #Gogglebox.”

Many fans replied with humorous comments. And one made their own photoshopped picture including Lee as an investigator, writing: “No wonder she’s looking puzzled, look who the dodgy lawyer is.”

Another replied: “Love it. At least Jenny can remember which CHIS has GSW and which OCG is related to the DCI. I’m really concentrating but confused. I need a book like Jenny.”

A third said: “I needed Jenny’s book last night! Too much information to process I couldn’t remember half the stuff!”

A fourth added: “You got this Jenny.”

Line of Duty fans were reeling tonight after not knowing whether DI Kate Fleming was alive or dead.

The character played by Vicky McClure was lured to a lorry park by her boss Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) and ended up in a stand-off with OCG member PC Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper).

(Image: Twitter/Steve Taylor)

As the pair screamed “drop the gun” at each other, the audience heard two shots – but it was unclear who had fired first or if either had been hit.

Fans have been agonising over the possibility one of the main trio of anti-corruption officers – Kate, DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) – would die after creator Jed Mercurio stressed nobody was safe.

Line of Duty continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC.

