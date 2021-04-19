NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

How much The Chase stars are worth thanks to big...

How much The Chase stars are worth thanks to big ITV pay packets

It’s the job of the Chasers to snatch cash from contestants on the ITV show.

But just how much do they themselves have in the bank?

The Chasers are in fact millionaires. Every single one of them. They’ve amassed a fortune from appearances on the popular show, as well as other TV work, their own quiz wins and – in some cases – professional careers.

We’ve done some digging on Celebrity Net Worth and this is how much each of the Chasers is reportedly worth.

Anne Hegerty ‘The Governess’, £2.8million

Anne is one of the most popular Chasers on the show

The Governess is famed for being really good at trivia but also for her charming appearance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Chaser is worth a reported $ 4m (roughly £2.8 million).

Jeeny Ryan, ‘The Vixen’, £2.8million

Even without an I’m A Celeb appearance, The Vixen is worth the same amount as The Governess.

The 39-year-old Chaser has been on TV for over a decade, appearing on Are You An Egghead in 2008 and Masterchef in 2019.

Mark Labbett, ‘The Beast’, £1.4million

Mark Labbett is better known as ‘The Beast’

55-year-old Mark, aka The Beast, is worth about $ 2 million (equivalent to £1.4m) from his extensive career in British quiz shows, including Mastermind, Brainteaser and The National Lottery People’s Quiz.

The Beast is also the only British Chaser to appear on the American version of the show.

Shaun Wallace, ‘The Dark Destroyer’, £5million

Shaun Wallace is a tough Chaser to beat

Before joining The Chase, The Dark Destroyer worked as a barrister, and The Daily Express reports he could be worth as much as £5 million, which would make him the richest Chaser by some chalk.

Shaun Wallace also worked as a lecturer, so let it be known this man gets his bread.

Paul Sinha, ‘The Sinnerman’, £1.4million

Speaking of The Sinnerman, the 50-year-old quiz veteran is worth about £1.4 million, according to Net Worth List.

Other reports suggest, however, that he is worth around £1 million, which for the record is still a lot of money.

The Sinnerman also works as a stand-up comedian and appears on radio and television.

Darragh Ennise, ‘The Menace’, unknown

Being The Chase’s most recent addition, Darragh’s net worth is currently unknown.

Darragh famously joined the Chasers after appearing on the show as a contestant, winning £9,000 from The Sinnerman.

This article originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

