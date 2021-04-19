India on red list: Crackdown over new variant fears – Government announcement

“The package includes the costs of transport from the port of arrival to the designated hotel, food, accommodation, security, other essential services and testing.”

Mr Hancock said he understood the “impact” of the decision made by the Government to ban travel to and from India.

“India is a country I know well and love. Between our two countries we have ties of friendship and family,” he said.

“I understand the impact of this decision but I hope the house will concur that we must act. We must protect the progress that we have made in this country in tackling this awful disease.”

