NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

James Martin says 'Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were busy'...

Celebrities

James Martin says 'Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were busy' amid Queen's 'error'

1 min

136views
111
16 shares, 111 points
James Martin says 'Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were busy' amid Queen's 'error'

Elsewhere, James paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who died at the age of 99, earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, the Saturday Morning host posted a photo of Prince Philip with a simple caption: “RIP.”

The news of his death has seen celebrities take to social media and offer their condolences, with the Duke of Edinburgh being buried at St George’s Chapel today.

Advertisements

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs today on ITV at 9.25am.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish