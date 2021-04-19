Jeff Hordley: Emmerdale star sparks concern with bandaged hand as wife Zoe gives update

Jeff Hordley, 51, who plays Cain Dingle on Emmerdale, was busy at work on his allotment as his wife and co-star Zoe Henry, 47, shared a candid snap. The Rhona Goskirk actress revealed they had marked a new milestone as she shared some good news on Twitter.
In view of her 103,000 followers, Zoe couldn’t contain her excitement as she revealed their vegetables had been growing on their plot.
She penned: “Potatoes finally in @HordleyJeff.”
The Emmerdale star accompanied the caption with a picture of Jeff and their family dog Ronald.
Zoe’s other half could be seen digging up the earth as he held a mini spade in his right hand which was covered by a bandage.
READ MORE: Dan Walker ‘asked a few times’ to do Strictly amid Football Focus exit
“What happened to your arm?” Nate asked him, as Faith quizzed him some more.
“Okay, if you must know, I was helping me dad out,” Cain replied.
“I thought he was too old to be climbing up ladders doing DIY, he forgot to tell me one of the rungs was loose.
“Anyway, I’m not here to talk about me,” he added, looking frustrated at his mother.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments