Maren Morris Twerks On Shirtless Husband Ryan Hurd After Winning 2 ACM Awards — Watch

Maren Morris got down with husband Ryan Hurd after winning big at the ACM Awards! The couple dirty danced in their limo while driving away from the show.

Marren Morris was ready to party after her big night at the ACM Awards. After the awards show ended, “The Bones” singer, 31, boarded a limo bus with husband Ryan Hurd and got frisky! Maren posted a video on Instagram showing herself, still decked out in her gorgeous champagne ACMs gown, grinding on a shirtless Ryan while he grabbed her butt.

Mom and Dad got down to Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches” while giggling and grinning. The steamy video ended with Maren, who won two awards at the ACMs (Song of the Year for “The Bones” and Female Artist of the Year) throwing up her arms in triumph. She captioned the clip, “This night ain’t real” and included skull, crying, and praise hands emojis. Ryan looked pretty pleased himself.

After all, he had a lot to celebrate, too. The singer joined his wife onstage at the ACMs to perform their beautiful duet, “Chasing After You.” Their romantic performance was truly one of the highlights of the night. As they sang, Maren and Ryan (still wearing a shirt) walked across the stage toward each other before finally embracing in the middle. So romantic! Maren looked gorgeous in a pair of sparkling, champagne-colored pants and a matching crop top.

Ryan posted a clip from the performance to social media and captioned it, “If I never get to do it again, I’m happy it was with you. Thank you @ACMawards for the stage and @MarenMorris for everything else. Check that one off the list.” Maren and Ryan definitely embraced their chance to enjoy a sexy date night. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020. She announced the happy news with a photo taken from her hospital bed while holding sweet Hayes, calling their little one “the love of our lives.”

Samantha Wilson

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life