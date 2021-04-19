Matt Hancock confirms India added to UK travel red list – which countries are included?

India’s addition to the list means there are now 40 countries that are banned to the UK.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya, and the Philippines were added to the list earlier this month.

Some people may be exempt from the red list restrictions if they’re carrying out certain work, the government confirmed.

Advertisements

For example, pilots, border security staff, and government contractors won’t be forced to abide by the travel restrictions.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed