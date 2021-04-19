Next Week on Xbox: April 20 to 23

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!

Bad Dream Coma – April 20

A point-and-click adventure game where unique minimalistic art style creates an unforgettable and atmospheric experience. Travel through the surreal and disturbing dreamland where everything depends on your actions.

MLB The Show 21 – April 20 – Xbox Game Pass, Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Welcome to MLB The Show 21! Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field with a variety of game modes for rookies and returning vets. Lead your ballplayer in Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty, enjoy updates to Franchise and March to October modes, and face your friends across consoles with cross-platform play. MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition is available now and MLB The Show 21 standard edition will launch April 20 on the Xbox Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and with Xbox Game Pass.

Dungeon Escape – April 21

You’ve been trapped in a dungeon filled with deadly traps and ruthless enemies! But with enough cunning and nimble dexterity, there could still be a chance at survival, however small it may be. Navigate chambers of increasing difficulty as your search for an exit. Dodge or kill your captors, find keys to unlock doors, leap over spikes and watch out for saw blades!

MotoGP 21 – April 21 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Take your place on the starting grid and get ready for the most realistic and immersive MotoGP video game ever. Live the most authentic and immersive 2-wheels racing experience with more than 120 official riders, over 20 tracks and new and improved features for an unprecedented level of realism. And for the first time, experience the Long Lap Penalty. Relive the history of MotoGP with more than 40 historic riders and their iconic bikes. Pre-order today and get the VIP Multiplier Pack.

Buildings Have Feelings Too – April 22

Imagine a city where buildings can walk and talk to one another. Each one has its own aspirations, hopes, and fears. Most of the time they are just trying to get along with each other and make it through the day. Grow your city into a bustling metropolitan center with an array of shops, offices, entertainment facilities and amenities, to help your buildings thrive; or risk them being demolished forever.

Smelter – April 22

A strategy, action platformer combo inspired by classics from the 16-bit era. Lead Smelter and his faithful Zirm forces by expanding Smelter’s territory across the Rumbly Lands in top-down strategy levels, then dive into thrilling side-scrolling action stages after annexing key locations. Build, attack and advance your army — unlock, upgrade, and unleash elemental action skills against vicious enemies, perilous environments, and dangerous bosses.

AntVentor – April 23 – Xbox Play Anywhere

A point-and-click adventure game where you find yourself in a photorealistic macroworld where you immediately manage to ruin the life of the main character, ant, and foil all his plans for making his dream come true. Can you help get everything back in order?

Dead Dust – April 23

Pick a hero and run through the crowds of deadly enemies and stay alive through challenging levels while collecting loot from fallen enemies. To discover the secrets of Dead Dust, talk to barkeepers who’ll sell you the most useful equipment to overcome any obstacles or hostels on your way to save a kidnapped girl.

Dungeon and Gravestone – April 23

A mysterious world where not only dungeons but even towns change their appearance. Dive in and get items, strengthen your equipment, and aim for lower layers. Collect food, complete quests, and even fish and live out your life in a dungeon. You’re the only one who can solve the mystery of the dungeon.

Judgment – April 23 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders.

Moon Raider – April 23

Ava is the young daughter of the brilliant-but-aging scientist Dr. Cavor and Selene, the former queen of the moon. Selene is a selenite whose life depends on special energy only moon gems can provide. With none left and time running out, Dr. Cavor enlists Ava to raid the moon and bring back as many gems as she can find!

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… – April 23

Prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata, receives a modern upgrade. The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. To save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the Sealed Verses.

The Skylia Prophecy – April 23

Explore a dangerous fantasy world in this epic quest for redemption inspired by Souls games. And if you feel this type of game is too hard for you, you can make the game easier by completing side quests and spending the money earned on items in shops.