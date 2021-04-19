Night Crossings: Scenes From the U.S.-Mexico Border

ROMA, Texas — Shortly after sunset, there are signs of life on an isolated riverbank outside the border town of Roma, Texas. Over on the Mexican shore of the Rio Grande, flickering lights appear through the trees for a moment, then disappear.

There is the sound of muffled voices; of air pumping into an inflatable boat, a soft splash as it hits the water. The “coyotes”— smugglers paid to ferry migrants across the border — whistle and call over to the American side of the river: “Who’s there?”

Last week, a U.S. Border Patrol agent slashed an inflatable boat with a knife as it neared the shore.