Paulina Gretzky Stuns In Mini Dress For Boat Day With Dustin Johnson & Friends — Pic

Paulina Gretzky looked super cute in her spring attire, rocking a mocha colored mini dress while enjoying a day on the water with fiancé Dustin Johnson and pals Jeremy Cohen and Miguel Rivera!

Paulina Gretzky stunned her fans once again with her fabulous springtime style! The stunner, 32, was featured in an April 18 Instagram post from pal Jeremy Cohen, who took to the social media platform and shared a sweet pic of his “crew” from their day out on the water in West Palm Beach, FL. In the snap, Paulina fashioned a super cute, mocha colored mini dress that accentuated her figure effortlessly.

Her makeup totally brought out her natural beauty, and she wore her blonde ‘do with soft beach waves. Ever the fashionista, Paulina opted to go minimal on her accessories and simply wore a few bracelets along with her stunning engagement ring, which could be seen on her left hand ring finger. Paulina was joined by Jeremy, Miguel Rivera, and her beloved fiancé, pro-golfer Dustin Johnson!

Paulina absolutely loved the snap, and left a string of fire emojis in the comment section of Jeremy’s post! Meanwhile, Dustin actually reposted the image to his own Instagram account, captioning the photo “sunset cruise!” Paulina looked like a total vision of spring in her cute little mini dress, and she’s been showing off her springtime style for her legions of fans on Instagram.

Prior to her West Palm Beach boat ride, Paulina took to Instagram on March 23 and proved that she was ready for warmer temperatures and the fun and fabulous spring season! The model wore a brown string bikini and posed with a cowgirl hat as she soaked up the sun in Beverly Hills. Paulina looked like a total vision, and fans were all about her look.

Of course, when she’s not showing off her latest springtime fashion statement, she’s spending a lot of quality time with her fiancé of more than seven years! Paulina and Dustin, 36, share two precious little boys — Tatum Gretzky Johnson, born in 2015, and River Jones Johnson, born in 2017. As the spring season continues to unfold and lead into summer, we cannot wait to see what Paulina and her loved ones get up to next!

Julia Teti

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life