Piers Morgan reacts to Kirstie Allsopp's plea to get him back on GMB despite their rows

The Location, Location, Location presenter and the former GMB host have not always seen eye-to-eye and have become embroiled in arguments on social media.

Despite this, Kirstie, 49, last week bemoaned that journalists have not been challenging Boris Johnson’s government in the same manner as Piers.

The 56-year-old has addressed the property expert’s remarks as he admitted he was surprised by her comments amid their “feud”.

Advertisements

Writing in his latest column for the Daily Mail, Piers wrote: “Many people were upset that I left Good Morning Britain, while many others were delighted.

READ MORE: Jeff Hordley sparks concern in bandaged hand as wife Zoe posts update