Piers Morgan reacts to Kirstie Allsopp's plea to get him back on GMB despite their rows

Despite this, Kirstie, 49, last week bemoaned that journalists have not been challenging Boris Johnson’s government in the same manner as Piers.
The 56-year-old has addressed the property expert’s remarks as he admitted he was surprised by her comments amid their “feud”.
Writing in his latest column for the Daily Mail, Piers wrote: “Many people were upset that I left Good Morning Britain, while many others were delighted.
READ MORE: Jeff Hordley sparks concern in bandaged hand as wife Zoe posts update
The former GMB host claimed that Kirstie is missing him more than “she feels comfortable to confess”.
Earlier this month, she tweeted: “Still pleading for reporters to find their mojo and question Government on the prevention of vital family visits to those in hospital.”
A fan then responded to her writing: “We need @piersmorgan back in the game…”
He tweeted at the time: “Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list.”
Piers left his role as co-presenter on GMB after his comments about the Duchess of Sussex sparked 57,000 complaints to broadcasting regulatory body Ofcom.
The columnist claimed he didn’t believe Meghan’s allegations about her mental health during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments