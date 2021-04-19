PS5 stock UK: Final PlayStation 5 restock in April skipping Argos and GAME?

There aren’t any guaranteed PS5 stock drops left for UK gamers to track, although one store has provided some hope for the final week of April. While there is always a chance for a surprise restock of PlayStation 5s over the coming days, Smyths is one of the only retailers suggesting they have something to share before May. The official Smyths Toys site reveals that the PS5 Digital Edition is currently out of stock but is expected back in stock in April. Advertisements Meanwhile, the same site has been updated to confirm that the disc-drive PS5 will not be back in stock until May 2021. The difference in information shared on both pages suggests that the final stock drop will include Smyths and the Digital PS5. We have no word on when this fabled stock drop will be arriving, or how many consoles will be included.

And as ever, Smyths could always update its site to delay this drop, which could leave gamers waiting another week or two. Meanwhile, other retailers like Argos and Game aren’t expected to offer any big stock drops for the rest of this month. The latest news from the Argos support team is that more next-gen consoles are on the way, but doesn’t provide any kind of ETA or countdown. “We are working hard to replenish stock of the PS5/Xbox Series X at the moment,” a message shared by Argos on Twitter reads. “Please keep an eye on our website, where you will find the most up to date information on current stock availability.” Advertisements

The only upside to these latest delays is that there should be a large stock drop in May. UK retailers who have not been able to buy PlayStation 5 consoles in April due to supply delays will have a better chance next month. Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers:

AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. : Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is currently expected to get its next major restock during May 2021. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until May 11. Expect more news from stock tracker sites regarding the next PS5 drops, and we’ll be sure to add the latest news to the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed