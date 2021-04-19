The new Sky TV trick that every iPhone and iPad owner needs to know

The refreshed mobile app, which is available to download from Apple’s App Store on both devices from today, adds carousels for Sky Channels and Browse by Category on the main page, which should make it easier to find the show you’re looking for – and jump right into the latest episode.

Until now, iPad and iPhone owners would have to dive into the Browse tab, then click on the Catch Up icon to start digging around for Sky Documentaries, Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime, and other dedicated channels from the satellite broadcaster.

But that’s not all as there’s also a simple trick that makes it faster to find and view your favourite shows – without the need to even launch the Sky Go app. That’s because Sky has now introduced its very own widget on iPhone and iPad, which allows users to easily see suggested new shows and movies, or shortcuts to the content they’ve already started watching and want to continue.

