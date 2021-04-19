NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Total fabrication!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen corrects fan about...

Celebrities

'Total fabrication!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen corrects fan about parenting method

1 min

129views
109
16 shares, 109 points
'Total fabrication!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen corrects fan about parenting method

She recently told the Radio Times: “The snowflake generation, they can’t do anything.

“They don’t know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It’s our fault as parents.

“If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect?”

Advertisements

She added: “I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is.

“I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them.”

Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Tuesdays on Channel 5.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

109
16 shares, 109 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish