'Total fabrication!' Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen corrects fan about parenting method

She recently told the Radio Times: “The snowflake generation, they can’t do anything.

“They don’t know anything about how to look after themselves, or a work ethic, all of that has gone out of the window. It’s our fault as parents.

“If you put your child on a pedestal, with no sense of independence, and think you have got to entertain them the whole time, what can you expect?”

She added: “I rebuff swaddling children, because I want to see them go on and do well and be themselves, whatever that is.

“I feel like it is their life and all I do is prepare them.”

Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Tuesdays on Channel 5.

