Vitamin B12 deficiency: Two major warning signs in your face you're lacking the vitamin

Pain on the face or facial neuralgia is one warning sign of low levels of B12 to look out for in the face, according to The Thyroid Patient Advocacy.

It continued: “The pain is usually felt on only one side of the face at a time.

Advertisements

“This pain varies so much that it would be difficult to describe all the possibilities.

“It can be a dull pain in the cheek bone right underneath an eye.

“It can also be a sharp shooting pain across the forehead, sometimes coming downward from the scalp to the edge of the nose by the eye.

“This can be excruciating but is usually fleeting.”

READ MORE: Diabetes type 2: Out of control blood sugars could cause the Somogyi effect – what is it?