Want a PS5? UK customers should mark this PlayStation 5 restock date in the diary

After virtually no major stock drops in April, the exact date of the next big PS5 restock has been revealed for May 2021.
Indeed, according to one PS5 UK stock checker site, PlayStation 5 consoles will go on sale during the second week of May.
“Major PS5 Stock should arrive second week of May if everything goes to plan,” reads a PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates tweet.
If the tweet is accurate, then the stock will drop on the week beginning May 10.
It’s rare for retailers to put PS5 consoles up for sale on Monday, so the first big stock drop is likely to take place on the morning of May 11.
Additional drops will almost certainly take place on the days that follow, so get your wallets ready for May 12 and May 13.
While it’s a long wait for the stock to become available in stores, the good news is that the stock drops should be rather large.
This is because the delayed April stock should be available at the same time as the May drop.
As a reminder, international PlayStation 5 shipments were delayed due to transport issues.
“Stock release was planned every week. Good news is Sony shipped out May’s stock, we’ll get April and May’s PS5 restock altogether so huge windows per drop!”
Of course, there’s always a chance PlayStation 5 consoles could arrive sooner, so it’s worth bookmarking all of the usual stock checking sites.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, and Express Gaming.
If you do manage to get hold of a PS5 then you’re in for a treat, because the next few weeks are packed with new game releases.
Launching on June 11, the Ratchet and Clank sequel sees the pairing battle across multiple dimensions.
“The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.”
It features near-instant loading times, which means switching between dimensions should be seamless.
The title also takes advantage of the DualSense controller, featuring haptic feedback that reacts to the environment.
