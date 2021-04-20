NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Aldi's Cuthbert back amid M&S Colin the Caterpillar copyright claim 'We’re taking a stand'

Marks & Spencer launched a copyright claim against Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake over its similarities to the Colin the Caterpillar cake.
A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Because we know the M&S brand is special to our customers and they expect only the very best from us, love and care goes into every M&S product on our shelves.

“So we want to protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value.”

The spokesperson said M&S is taking “a targeted approach to protect our brand assets”.

He added: “We have got significant concerns about this product.”

Aldi is calling on other supermarkets to join it and M&S in raising money or cancer charities through the sale of caterpillar cakes.

Customers responded to Aldi’s message online.

One wrote: “Aldi, I cannot tell you how much respect I have for you for this Tweet. How much better money can be spent in helping humanity, than in conflict. If only the world took this example, how much better life would be for so many people. The tweet of the year goes to YOU!”

But another wrote: “Ahh cute attempt to get out of a lawsuit.”

“If every store has 10p or even 5p for every caterpillar cake they sold. Just think how much you could all raise. @asda @Morrisons @coopuk @Tesco,” one wrote.

Another said: “@AldiUK you are not paying your social media/marketing team enough, the entertainment is gold!!!”

“Well done Aldi two amazing charities can benefit rather than the big wigs,” one said.

Another wrote: “Nah you need to continue this beef do it for the mandem.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
