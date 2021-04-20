Aldi's Cuthbert back amid M&S Colin the Caterpillar copyright claim 'We’re taking a stand'

Marks & Spencer launched a copyright claim against Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake over its similarities to the Colin the Caterpillar cake.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Because we know the M&S brand is special to our customers and they expect only the very best from us, love and care goes into every M&S product on our shelves.

“So we want to protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value.”

The spokesperson said M&S is taking “a targeted approach to protect our brand assets”.

Advertisements

He added: “We have got significant concerns about this product.”