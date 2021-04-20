Ashley Cain says family 'making every day count' with baby Azaylia

Ashley Cain said he is “making every day count” with baby daughter Azaylia and has a “crazy belief” that the family will have weeks left with her.

The Ex On The Beach star, 30, updated fans on his gravely-ill baby’s condition on his Instagram stories on Sunday night and said he and his girlfriend are not “counting the days” and instead are just focussed on making sure every one of those days counts, The Mirror reports.

Last month, Ashley and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee took eight-month-old Azaylia home after doctors told them her leukaemia can no longer be treated.

Even though doctors said she could have just days to live, Ashley said the family are trying to make all their time together count and don’t let their baby girl out of their sight.

Ashley wrote: “We had another very tough day today.

“To be honest, every single day is a very tough day.

“We don’t take Azaylia out of our sight for a single second at the moment, caring for her every need.

“Today was the first time for days that she has been able to open her eyes. The swelling and the blood in her tears is causing her pain and forcing them to stick and shut.

“But with relentless care and improvisation we’ve managed to help her see the world again. Even though she doesn’t have much energy, she loved to see her surroundings today and had the loveliest little play time.

“We even got a smile, which was worth more than anything money can buy. As a parent, it’s the hardest thing in the world to see your child like this, at home with the painful, inevitable fate pending.

“For some insane reason though, I still have some crazy belief that she will still be with us next week, the week after that, and the week after that.

“But we aren’t counting the days right now, we’re just doing our best to make those days count.”

Azalyia has been fighting a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia since she was just two months old.

Ashley and Safiyya had managed to raise over £1million to get Azaylia treatment abroad, but doctors discovered there was nothing more that could be done.

