Brian May and Nathan Evans performing for Earth Day concert...

Entertainment

Brian May and Nathan Evans performing for Earth Day concert this week: Team up inevitable?

Nathan added on his Instagram account: “I can’t wait to share this performance with you, so make sure to tune in!! #SongForNature.”

While it doesn’t look like he will be performing with Brian here, this does mark the second time they’ve indirectly done so at the same event.

When the Wellerman singer sang a parody version of the sea shanty on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, a recording of Brian featured playing the catchy No 1 tune on his electric guitar.

The Queen legend had previously played the song on his Instagram account, with Nathan praising him for doing so.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

