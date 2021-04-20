Cheapest ever Sonos speaker launches today and it's not just the price you'll like

Sonos fans have a shiny new speaker to add to their collection with the all-new Roam finally arriving in UK stores. This mini boom box was actually announced last month but has only just become available to buy from today, April 20.

With a price tag of £159, it’s now the cheapest way to bring a Sonos speaker to your home and that lower cost isn’t the only thing to like about this latest release.

As its name suggests, the Roam has been created to be ultra-portable meaning you can use it at home or pop it in your bag and take it to the park, pool or beach. Even the triangular design has been carefully considered to make it easy to grab and move around without fear of it slipping through your fingers.

To help produce a big enough sound in such a small design, Sonos has tucked two class-H amplifiers, one tweeter and one custom racetrack mid-woofer inside its shell. There are also fully adjustable EQ settings so you can add more bass, treble, or loudness to your tunes and Sonos’ clever Trueplay tuning technology will smartly adjust the sound for the speaker’s orientation and location.

