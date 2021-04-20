Cheapest ever Sonos speaker launches today and it's not just the price you'll like

As its name suggests, the Roam has been created to be ultra-portable meaning you can use it at home or pop it in your bag and take it to the park, pool or beach. Even the triangular design has been carefully considered to make it easy to grab and move around without fear of it slipping through your fingers.
To help produce a big enough sound in such a small design, Sonos has tucked two class-H amplifiers, one tweeter and one custom racetrack mid-woofer inside its shell. There are also fully adjustable EQ settings so you can add more bass, treble, or loudness to your tunes and Sonos’ clever Trueplay tuning technology will smartly adjust the sound for the speaker’s orientation and location.
it’s fully IP67 rated and can handle sand, dust and is water proof so it should survive a day out in the great British weather.
Another nice feature of the Roam is that automatically connects to your Sonos multi-room setup at home but then switches to Bluetooth when you head out for the day.
It’s also fully compatible with the Alexa and Google voice assistants and simple controls on the top make it easy to pump up the volume and pause or skip tracks.
If you want to know more about the Sonos Roam you can check out our full review here.
