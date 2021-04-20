Costa del Sol panic: Spanish holiday hotspot fears losing Brits amid EU's slow vaccination

The FCDO is currently advising “against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but excluding the Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.”

Britons will need to meet specific criteria to enter Spain.

“Entry restrictions and testing requirements continue to apply for travel to Spain,” states the FCDO.

“Only citizens and legal residents of the European Union, Schengen states, Andorra, Monaco, The Vatican (Holy See); and San Marino, and those who can demonstrate through documentary evidence an essential need to enter Spain, will be granted passage under current travel restrictions.”

