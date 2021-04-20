Covid cases map: Global rates SURGE as UK nears freedom – where are cases highest?

Two countries are shouldering most of the case burden, Brazil and India.

The nations, both in the developing world and lacking the vaccine resources of other countries, have vast and densely packed populations.

They have covered approximately 4.5 and 8.3 percent of their people with jabs, respectively while beating back daily case increases of 200,000 and 30,000.

India is now home to the second most significant outbreak after taking the unenviable position from its South American counterpart in March.

Between April 6 and 10, a total of 2,634,923 cases were recorded – and 14,983 deaths.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

