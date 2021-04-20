Destiny 2 Weekly Reset: Guardian Games start time for April 20

Bungie will be ending its latest Xur and Trials of Osiris event and replacing it with the Guardian Games straight after the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset.

The good news is that there is still plenty of time to do everything you need before the latest activities end.

Each Tuesday, rituals and activities have their progression and rewards reset, and Bungie also chooses this time to release new content.

The development team also takes servers offline regularly on Tuesdays; however, this week’s maintenance will not affect Guardians.

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset is always locked in for 6pm BST, which is when the next event kicks off on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The Guardian Games returns after the Weekly Reset, which will be available from April 20 and May 11.