NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Eamonn Holmes spills breakthrough news amid health battle: 'Can't believe...

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes spills breakthrough news amid health battle: 'Can't believe I'm saying that'

1 min

130views
115
16 shares, 115 points
Eamonn Holmes spills breakthrough news amid health battle: 'Can't believe I'm saying that'

Ruth replied: “Not really, I mean I will take them for a headache, but I try not to.

“But also it’s very hard to watch the person you love in so much pain when you feel very helpless, you can’t really do anything.”

She pointed out that painkillers don’t get to the root of the problem and only dull the pain for a short amount of time.

Advertisements

“So you take the painkillers, think that’s a bit better, then they wear off and the pain is back,” she explained.

“If the pain is still there, then the painkillers aren’t actually working, are they? Getting to the root of the cause.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish