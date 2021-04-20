NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Google adds hidden Chrome shortcut that every web user should...

Technology

Google adds hidden Chrome shortcut that every web user should know

1 min

76views
71
12 shares, 71 points
Google adds hidden Chrome shortcut that every web user should know

If you want to take advantage of this feature then you don’t need to do anything – the shortcut for Google search is available inside every browser including Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox.

In other Google news, Chrome users have found out about another upcoming enhancement to their browsing experience.

As reported by Techdows, it looks an upcoming Chrome 92 could bring with it a game-changing feature called ‘Memories’.

Advertisements

The Memories feature, which is currently in development and available to try out via the Canary channel, gives Chrome users a more in-depth look at their browser history.

READ MORE: All-new Roku Express 4K beats both Fire TV and Chromecast on price

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

71
12 shares, 71 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish