Google adds hidden Chrome shortcut that every web user should know

If you want to take advantage of this feature then you don’t need to do anything – the shortcut for Google search is available inside every browser including Chrome, Safari, Edge and Firefox.

In other Google news, Chrome users have found out about another upcoming enhancement to their browsing experience.

As reported by Techdows, it looks an upcoming Chrome 92 could bring with it a game-changing feature called ‘Memories’.

Advertisements

The Memories feature, which is currently in development and available to try out via the Canary channel, gives Chrome users a more in-depth look at their browser history.

READ MORE: All-new Roku Express 4K beats both Fire TV and Chromecast on price

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed