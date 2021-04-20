Guy Martin claims Battle Of Britain show bosses were hoping he’d 'throw up' on camera

“It sounds daft,” he said, “But the hardest thing is that in a plane, it’s all in 3D.
“On motorbikes and in cars, I’ve been used to going left and right and back and forward. Simple. But in an aeroplane, you’ve got all that plus you go up and bloody down, which was weird for me.
“The slightest touch on the controls and it moves and dips all over the shop.”
“When we were looping the loop and doing evasive manoeuvres, you have to withstand incredible G-forces,” Guy explained.
“I ended up pulling 5G, which really makes you feel sick. The production team put a sick bag in the cockpit because I think they were hoping I’d throw up on camera!”
But that just made him more determined to pull it off perfectly.
The final episode of Battle of Britain airs Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.
