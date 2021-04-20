Guy Martin claims Battle Of Britain show bosses were hoping he’d 'throw up' on camera

In a new interview, the motorcyclist admitted the experience was like nothing he’s ever done before in his career, pointing out the distinct differences between transport on the ground and the air.

“It sounds daft,” he said, “But the hardest thing is that in a plane, it’s all in 3D.

“On motorbikes and in cars, I’ve been used to going left and right and back and forward. Simple. But in an aeroplane, you’ve got all that plus you go up and bloody down, which was weird for me.

“The slightest touch on the controls and it moves and dips all over the shop.”

