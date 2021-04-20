NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Heart attack: Burping, belching, sour taste in mouth or indigestion are lesser-known signs

Heart attack: Burping, belching, sour taste in mouth or indigestion are lesser-known signs

“Heart attacks sometimes mimic simple health conditions, such as indigestion, so it’s important to know the difference between these and other conditions,” said Dr Mark Perlroth, professor of medicine.

He continued: “Indigestion usually is accompanied by burping, belching, heartburn, nausea, and a sour taste in the mouth and could be a sign.”

Medicine Net added: “Nausea or feeling sick on your stomach is a less common but possible symptom of a heart attack.

“Sometimes belching or burping can accompany nausea, and some patients have described a feeling like indigestion associated with a heart attack.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
