How to lose visceral fat: 'Short-term' keto diet is a ‘rapid and effective’ intervention s

The results showed that, without impairing the cardiorespiratory fitness level, the four-week keto diet intervention significantly reduced body weight and body mass index (BMI).
BMI is a measure that uses your height and weight to work out if your weight is healthy.
What’s more, waist circumference, hip circumference, and body fat percentage was reduced following the keto diet intervention.
Keto diet – what it involves
Harvard Health explains: “The diet aims to force your body into using a different type of fuel.
“Instead of relying on sugar (glucose) that comes from carbohydrates (such as grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruits), the keto diet relies on ketone bodies, a type of fuel that the liver produces from stored fat.”
According to the health body, because the keto diet has such a high fat requirement, followers must eat fat at each meal.
“But saturated fats from oils (palm, coconut), lard, butter, and cocoa butter are encouraged in high amounts.”
Protein, which is a key part of the keto diet, has been shown to promote weight loss.
Bupa explains: “Protein can be a helpful way to lose weight because it makes you feel fuller than carbs and fat do.”
Good sources include chicken breast, tuna, mackerel, salmon, eggs, milk, red lentils, chickpeas, brown bread, nuts and soya.
“And remember that a portion of protein is about as big as the palm of your hand,” notes Bupa.
It adds: “Alternatively, there are lots of protein products on the market, such as supplements and powders, but if you decide to use these make sure you have a trained sports dietitian or nutritionist supervising your diet.”
