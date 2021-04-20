‘I’m always in football’: Jose Mourinho films media on Instagram before issuing first defiant comments after Spurs sacking (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho has hinted that he will return to football very soon as he gave brief comments to the media hours after the Portuguese boss was sacked from Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge.

Mourinho was issued with his walking papers on Monday morning in the haze of a larger furore surrounding Tottenham’s involvement in the much-maligned European breakaway league, and just days before the London side chase their first silverware in 12 years when they take on Manchester City in Sunday’s League Cup final.

But if you thought his latest high profile exit from a Premier League team might signal the end of his time as a top level manager, think again.

Speaking to reporters outside of his home on Monday afternoon, Mourinho remained tight-lipped as to the specifics of his termination but affirmed that we haven’t seen the last of one of football’s most infamous characters.

“You know me, you know I’m not going to say anything,” Mourinho told Sky Sports, but when probed he said that he doesn’t anticipate spending too long on the sidelines.

“No need, no need for breaks and [recharging] batteries. I’m always in football.”

Shortly before his farewell interview, Mourinho had become perhaps the first manager ever to film the media as they crammed around his car awaiting his thoughts.

“They don’t give me privacy,” Mourinho explained on a video that amassed more than 1.3 million views within two hours, spinning around to show a gaggle of cameramen and journalists.

“Even my friend Gary [Cotterill, Sky journalist] is disturbing me. That’s my life.”

But the location of Mourinho’s next move will be a topic of hot debate. The Portuguese boss’ last three jobs in England – Chelsea, Manchester United and now Tottenham –could all be described as failures in a certain light, and it remains to be seen if he has exhausted his options in the English game.

Other leagues may present more attractive opportunities. Mourinho remains a legendary figure at Inter Milan for his Serie A and Champions League winning heroics over a decade ago, while LaLiga may also remain an option, with Real Madrid reportedly having considered once again installing Mourinho prior to Zinedine Zidane’s second spell in charge at the Santiago Bernebeu.

Mourinho has also expressed a desire to coach the Portuguese national team in the past, with Fernando Santos’ position in the role he has held since 2014 potentially under threat if the usual managerial merry-go-round takes place at the end of this summer’s European Championships.

One thing is for sure, though: Mourinho will remain one of the game’s most talked about bosses – regardless of whether he is sitting in a dugout or not.

