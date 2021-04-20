India Covid variant: What are the symptoms of the new Indian Covid variant?

From Friday, April 23, at 4am BST, most people who travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry.

The country has been added to the “red list” of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned, amid fears of the new variant.

British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights, will be allowed in but must quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Speaking from the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said: “After studying the data, and on a precautionary basis, we’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list.”

