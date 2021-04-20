iOS 14.5 could release TODAY – is your iPhone compatible with all these new features?

Of course, there’s no confirmation that this software will be pushed out to devices this evening but it would make perfect sense for Apple to finally reveal when consumers will be able to hit the download button.

We already know plenty about what is in store when iOS 14.5 does finally get a release and here’s a quick guide including all the new features and if your device is compatible.

WHICH iPHONES WILL BE COMPATIBLE WITH iOS 14.5?

Basically, if your iPhone is already running iOS 14 you should have no problems installing iOS 14.5. In fact, some may even find their devices update automatically overnight once it is launched.

If you haven’t made the jump to iOS 14 then here are all the devices that will work with this latest software.

Phone 12 • iPhone 12 mini • iPhone 12 Pro • iPhone 12 Pro Max • iPhone 11 • iPhone 11 Pro • iPhone 11 Pro Max • iPhone XS • iPhone XS Max • iPhone XR iPhone X • iPhone 8 8 iPhone 8 Plus • iPhone 7 • iPhone 7 Plus • iPhone 6s • iPhone 6s Plus • iPhone SE (1st generation) •iPhone SE (2nd generation) • iPod touch (7th generation)

