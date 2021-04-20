iOS 14.5 could release TODAY – is your iPhone compatible with all these new features?

We already know plenty about what is in store when iOS 14.5 does finally get a release and here’s a quick guide including all the new features and if your device is compatible.
WHICH iPHONES WILL BE COMPATIBLE WITH iOS 14.5?
Basically, if your iPhone is already running iOS 14 you should have no problems installing iOS 14.5. In fact, some may even find their devices update automatically overnight once it is launched.
If you haven’t made the jump to iOS 14 then here are all the devices that will work with this latest software.
Phone 12 • iPhone 12 mini • iPhone 12 Pro • iPhone 12 Pro Max • iPhone 11 • iPhone 11 Pro • iPhone 11 Pro Max • iPhone XS • iPhone XS Max • iPhone XR iPhone X • iPhone 8 8 iPhone 8 Plus • iPhone 7 • iPhone 7 Plus • iPhone 6s • iPhone 6s Plus • iPhone SE (1st generation) •iPhone SE (2nd generation) • iPod touch (7th generation)
There’s plenty of changes coming in this update including a very useful addition for anyone who has an iPhone with Face ID. The Face masks we are all now expected to wear have wreaked havoc with Apple’s security feature with devices simply not unlocking when wearing those all-important coverings when out shopping.
It’s become a massive headache for iPhone users with Apple’s Face ID technology needing a clear view of its owner’s facial features to work.
Luckily iOS 14.5 brings a fix. Anyone who happens to be wearing an Apple Watch will soon get an easy way to unlock their phone when wearing a mask.
When Face ID spots a covering is on your face it instantly links to the Apple Watch. If that device is fully unlocked and on your wrist, the iPhone’s screen will automatically unlock.
The moment that the two devices become separated, this unlock method will no longer work with a code or full Face ID check then needed.
Tucked inside the Settings menu, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users will be able to see exactly which apps have requested permission to track them with an easy option to switch it off.
Apple says it wants users to take back control and it hopes this update will help iPhone and iPad users understand what is happening to their data.
There’s also compatibility for the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers which means you’ll be able to use these accessories when playing games on the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.
Apple will be revealing all from 6pm tonight and Express.co.uk will bring you all the news live from this “Spring Loaded” launch event.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
