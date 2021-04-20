Joanna Lumley's son had letters that pleaded with her to rescue him 'taken by teacher'

“I said, “Look, if you hate it, just write to me and say you hate it and I’ll come and sweep you away, it doesn’t matter at all.'”
But sadly Joanna continued to believe Jamie was loving life where he was studying.
“The boys had to give all their letters to the headmaster before they were sealed up and posted and he was made to rewrite the ones that said, ‘Please take me away.'”
The star began to choke up as she remembered the guilt she felt after finding out Jamie was desperate to come home.
“He could never get the message through to me, so I never knew and I could never take him away,” she admitted.
What made it harder for Joanna was the fact she too, endured some awful experiences at boarding school, after her family moved to the UK from the Middle East.
Esther referred to her friend’s time there as the “toughest thing to ever happen” to her and Joanna agreed wholeheartedly.
“I was eight and my sister was two years older, she was with me,” the Wolf of Wall Street star remembered.
Having read books on the bubonic plague, a young Joanna would go to bed terrified she would wake up ill; a “grim” recollection for an eight-year-old, to say the least.
But she admitted the whole experience taught her how to “get over things” and to “endure all sorts of unpleasantness” knowing it will all come to an end.
