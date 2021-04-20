Joanna Lumley's son had letters that pleaded with her to rescue him 'taken by teacher'

Joanna Lumley, 74, opened up about the “biggest pain” in her heart after telling a tear-jerking story about her son’s experience at boarding school. Following her casting in British TV series The New Avengers in 1976, she had to send her son Jamie to boarding school due to being a “single parent” and not being able to commit to the specific filming days.

“But I made a pact with him,” she said in a recent chat with Esther Rantzen on her That’s After Life! podcast.

“I said, “Look, if you hate it, just write to me and say you hate it and I’ll come and sweep you away, it doesn’t matter at all.'”

But sadly Joanna continued to believe Jamie was loving life where he was studying.

Advertisements

READ MORE: Joanna Lumley scoffs at the idea of first female James Bond