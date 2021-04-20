Jose Mourinho breaks silence after Tottenham sacking with amusing social media post

“You know me, you know that I’m not going to say anything,” Mourinho said to Sky Sports News.

Asked if he needed a break, Mourinho responded: “No need. No need for breaks and batteries.

“I”m always in football.”

Tottenham announced the departure of the former Chelsea and United boss early on Monday.

His coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra were also relieved of their duties.

Academy coach and former midfielder Ryan Mason took the training session on Monday but an interim manager is yet to be announced.

