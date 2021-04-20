NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville tempers boil over in heated...

Sports

Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville tempers boil over in heated row over European Super League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Gary Neville have started a slanging match following the announcement of a European Super League. Liverpool are founding members of the breakaway league which was announced officially late on Sunday night. Manchester United legend Neville has given strong criticism against both his former side, as well as Liverpool and the other English clubs involved, in the last 24 hours.
Neville questioned Liverpool’s ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ motto following the decision to sign up for the league.

But Klopp hit back at the Sky Sports pundit after the 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, saying he should not be allowed to talk about the club’s anthem.

“I take the criticism for everything,” Klopp said.

“I take it if we don’t play well, I feel responsible for these kinds of things and the players feel the same.

“He talks about hotseat, I had a 25 year career at Manchester United, 11 years at Sky and I worked hard for that. I’ve not been handed it, I’ve not gone where the most money is, I didn’t have choices.

“Sir Alex Ferguson didn’t say every year, ‘Gary do you want to stay here?’ So I have no idea what he’s going on about.

“I employ 600 people in the city, I tried to look after them through a pandemic, is that not a hot enough seat for him?

“He’s done a great job at Liverpool, I’ve got no problem with Jurgen Klopp, I loved his team.

“But the fact of the matter is he’s spiky, he’s been let down by his owners, his owners have thrown him under a bus.

“To be fair, we’re on the same page, we’re actually on the same team, but the fact of the matter his he can’t say what he wants to say and I can, and I accept that.

“The Jurgen Klopp we know, you know and the Liverpool fans know, he hates every single little thing about this more than I do, more than you do, because it goes against every little thing he believes in.

“He’s been let down by his owners and so have those players at Liverpool.”

