Limited Run Republishing Another Two Game Boy Titles, Pre-Orders Open This Friday

Physical distributor Limited Run Games has announced it will be republishing not one, but two Game Boy classics. The first is StarHawk and the second one is Metal Masters – both titles will be available for pre-order this Friday over a four-week period.

Metal Masters is a 2D beat ’em up fighting game, and was developed by Bit Managers and published by Electro Brain on the Game Boy in 1993. The alien shooter StarHawk arrived on the portable scene in the same year and was developed by NMS Software and published by Accolade.

According to Limited Run Games, both games will be priced at $ 34.99 USD each. Will you be adding these ones to your retro library? Tell us down below. In related news, LRG has also revealed its physical version of Bug Fables.

