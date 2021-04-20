Malta holiday boost as nation vows to pay tourists to visit during the summer

The tourism body is set to spend €3.5million (£3million) on the scheme and hopes it will attract around 35,000 visitors to Malta.
Malta’s Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said: “The scheme is aimed at putting Malta’s hotels in a very competitive position as international tourism restarts.”
However, the scheme will not be applicable to those who book package holidays.
Malta has already said it plans to reopen its borders to UK arrivals who have been fully vaccinated from June 1.
In March, director for the UK and Ireland at Malta Tourism Authority, Tolene Van Der Merwe, said: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy, so we are excited to welcome back fully vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom from 1 June.
“The people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in, year out.”
Head of The Points Guy UK Nicky Kelvin included the country in his prediction for May 17.
“Looking at the UK’s current travel ban list, it looks likely that much of Southern Africa will remain on the ‘red list’ but nations like Egypt and Morocco could appear on the potential green list,” the travel expert said.
“It is also likely that we will see a number of Central American and Caribbean countries on the green list, including Barbados, Mexico and Grenada, given low infection rates and good vaccination programmes in the region.
“While the government still advises against booking summer holidays abroad just yet, these are just our guesses for which countries may appear on the lowest-risk green list.”
The Government is set to announce more on international travel in the coming weeks ahead of the predicted May 17 restart date.
Though travellers jetting off to green list countries will not be required to self-isolate, they will have to undergo a series of pre- and post-departure tests.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
