Malta holiday boost as nation vows to pay tourists to visit during the summer

The money is to be spent on accommodation, food and hotel services.

The tourism body is set to spend €3.5million (£3million) on the scheme and hopes it will attract around 35,000 visitors to Malta.

Malta’s Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said: “The scheme is aimed at putting Malta’s hotels in a very competitive position as international tourism restarts.”

However, the scheme will not be applicable to those who book package holidays.

Malta has already said it plans to reopen its borders to UK arrivals who have been fully vaccinated from June 1.

In March, director for the UK and Ireland at Malta Tourism Authority, Tolene Van Der Merwe, said: “Malta is a very popular destination for British holidaymakers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy, so we are excited to welcome back fully vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom from 1 June.

“The people of Malta are looking forward to tourists returning who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in, year out.”